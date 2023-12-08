Gunman who killed 3 faculty at University of Nevada was unemployed professor

Anthony Polito, 67, was a business professor hoping to end his career on a high note at the University of Nevada or one of Vegas's other respected towers of learning. None would hire him, though, and he went on a gun rampage, killing three faculty and injuring a fourth person after his adjunct position was discontinued at the business school in Henderson, Nevada.

The 67-year-old gunman who killed three faculty members and wounded a fourth in a roughly 10-minute rampage at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, had a list of targets at the school and more than 150 rounds of ammunition, police said Thursday. "None of the individuals on the target list became a victim," McMahill said, adding that police have contacted everyone on the suspect's list, except for one person who is on a flight. Before the shooting, Polito also mailed 22 letters to university faculty members across the U.S., according to footage reviewed by detectives from a dashcam in Polito's vehicle, McMahill said.

He used a legally-purchased 9mm handgun, according to police. Officers intercepted and killed Polito after the shootings in the Lee Business School building, before he could head into the adjacent student union.

