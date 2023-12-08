U.K. faces prospect of fourth prime minister in 18 months as Conservative Party turns once again on own leader

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government is in crisis Friday after one right-wing cabinet member resigned and another recently-fired one sought to capitalize on the matter at hand—his government's failure to come up with a workable plan to ship asylum-seekers to faraway Rwanda. British media seem rather eager to see yet another paper-selling political defenestration shaping up, as the headlines above show.

Britain's Rwanda plan is one of the more novel responses, though critics say it's both unethical and unworkable to send migrants — many of them fleeing conflict-scarred countries such as Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq — to a nation 6,400 kilometers (4,000 miles) away with no chance of ever settling in the U.K.

But Sunak's main political threat comes from members of his party who think his plan is not harsh enough. The prime minister's authority was challenged when Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick quit the government late Wednesday, saying the government's bill "does not go far enough" and won't work.

The Rwanda plan is central to the U.K. government's self-imposed goal to keep unauthorized asylum-seekers trying to reach England from France in small boats. More than 29,000 people have done that this year, and 46,000 in 2022.