Meet the man who spreads joy and connection across the globe by asking, "Can you teach me your favorite dance move?"

Meet Ed People, a content creator and dancer originally from Belgium, who travels around the world asking strangers: "Can you teach me your favorite dance move?" He then learns and performs the dances with his newfound friends, films the heartwarming interactions, and shares them on his social media.

I adore what he's doing—the people he encounters are always so excited to show him their favorite dance moves, and his passion for dancing and enthusiasm for learning about cultures worldwide are wonderfully infectious.

Ed People truly an ambassador of joy! Enjoy this compilation video—I dare you not to smile!

To see more of his dance encounters, check out his Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook.