Los Angeles Police issue warning about "possible first amendment activity"

On Thursday, December 7, the Los Angeles Police Department took to The Social Media Platform Formerly Known as Twitter to issue a warning to the city's residents:

The LAPD is aware of possible first amendment activity in the Los Angeles area over the next few days. In coordination with the US Secret Service, additional uniformed personnel and other resources will be deployed to ensure the highest level of public safety. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 8, 2023

The LAPD is aware of possible first amendment activity in the Los Angeles area over the next few days. In coordination with the US Secret Service, additional uniformed personnel and other resources will be deployed to ensure the highest level of public safety.

Gotta watch out those dangerous first amendments out there! Good thing we have all those guns!

The LAPD spokesperson did offer some clarification in subsequent xtweets, basically saying that there might be some protests, and that violence of any kind will not be tolerated. Implied in that warning, of course, is that police violence will not only be tolerated, but very likely encouraged, as tends to happen at such events. (Unless the cops are busy playing Pokemon Go.)

Violence from robot police dogs will presumably be allowed as well.