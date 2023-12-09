Nick Cave, Glen Hansard, Lisa O'Neill, and more perform moving tributes to Shane MacGowan at his funeral service

Stop what you're doing and go watch these videos from Shane MacGowan's funeral service and celebration of life, which occurred this afternoon at Saint Mary of the Rosary Church in MacGowan's hometown, Nenagh, in the Irish county of Tipperary. Gavan Reilly, political correspondent for Virgin Media News, shared this video of Nick Cave performing "A Rainy Night in Soho," and Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill performing "Fairytale of New York." Reilly added, "Can honestly say this is the first time I've ever seen dancing in the aisles at a funeral."

Other musicians offering musical tributes to MacGowan included Imelda May and Hothouse Flowers' frontman Liam Ó Maonlaí performing "You're the One," and Mundy and Camille O'Sullivan performing "Haunted," the duet MacGowan recorded with Sinead O'Connor.

BBC News:

Shane MacGowan has been hailed as a poet, lyricist, singer and trailblazer at his funeral ceremony in County Tipperary . . . Hundreds of people gathered inside and outside the church in Nenagh to say their farewells. Some of his famous friends took part in the ceremony including Nick Cave, Johnny Depp, and Bob Geldof. Irish President Michael D Higgins was among the guests at the Saint Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh. . . Dublin was blanketed in a thick layer of cloud as the city paid tribute to its Kent-born adopted son. It was probably fitting as weather was a theme of MacGowan's lyrics – you can't have that night in Soho without the rain, the morning light at Albert Bridge without the mist. He was Irish after all.