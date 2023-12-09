Enjoy the 30th anniversary celebration of Dinosaur Jr's 1993 album"Where You Been"

Dinosaur Jr has been on tour since June celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's 1993 album Where You Been. Friday, December 8 was the last of their seven-night run of shows by at the Music Hall of Williamsburg. Each night of the Williamsburg run, they played entire album, and also invited guest musicians onstage to join them on additional songs. Brooklyn Vegan reports that on night 5 at the Music Hall, Jason Isbell joined the band to play an incredible version of "Cortez the Killer" (Neil Young), one of the band's favorite covers to perform.

Laura Jane Grace joined them for another of their famous covers—"Just Like Heaven" (The Cure). The band also performed "Only Shallow" (My Bloody Valentine) with Don Fleming and Jay Spiegel, who also joined them on "The Wagon." And Clare O'Kane joined the band on my favorite Dinosaur Jr song, "In a Jar."

Dinosaur Jr began the Where You Been tour in June 2023, and will continue touring through June 1, 2024. Check out the tour dates on their website.