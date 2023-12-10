Adam Shub, painting pixel by pixel

Adam Shub, known by many as squarepainter, paints scenes from retro games, painstakingly, pixel by pixel. His work represents mostly titles from the 8-bit and 16-bit eras, begins with a grid drawn in pencil, and is painted most often on canvas—but occasionally on objects such as skateboards.

His images are straight from the classics: Link taking the sword in the original Legend of Zelda, Mike Tyson's introduction screen from Punch-Out!!, and a variety of famous 80s nightmares. For smaller, single-sprite pieces, he usually asks around $60. Large, complex pieces, featuring detailed characters, can go for up to several hundred. He also does custom commissions.

You can find more of Adam's work at his Instagram page and buy paintings at his online store.

Adam is also known to frequent retro video game conventions, too, so keep an eye out for his booth.



