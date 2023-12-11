Here's a fun idea for MAGA date night — go to the Capitol and beat up some cops. Remember, "Back the Blue" doesn't count when the Blue is backing the Constitution!

Romantic lovebugs Curtis Davis, 45, and Tonya Bishop, 48, of Snow Hill, North Carolina, were arrested today on charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Whew! They sure know how to pack a lot of action into a date! And they were certainly dressed for the occasion. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Davis wore a smart black beanie-style hat with a U.S. flag containing a thin blue line, sunglasses, a gray and tan coat, a blue/gray shirt depicting a skull containing a thin blue line, stars, and stripes, and a gray, long-sleeve shirt. Bishop sashayed through the riot in light-colored gloves, a black jacket with pink writing on the back, and a matching blue sweatshirt with stars and stripes, including a hood with white stars just like her beau. Aw! As they say in dating circles, "twinning is winning!"

Highlights from the winter's day date include:

Davis and Bishop entered the Capitol building, joining a conflict between rioters and law enforcement.

Davis was seen shoving and punching law enforcement officers in an effort to disperse rioters.

After moving away from the officers, Davis re-engaged and punched them again.

Davis was also captured aggressively yelling at officers and was physically restrained by Bishop.

Court documents indicate Davis threw punches at multiple officers, making contact with at least one MPD officer.

Davis stated he injured his knuckles during the confrontation.

Bishop was seen pushing police officers who were trying to disperse rioters from the Rotunda.

Body-worn camera footage showed Davis, Bishop, and other rioters attacking and trying to seize an MPD officer's baton.

Davis was seen shoving, punching, and seizing a police baton from an MPD officer.

Both Davis and Bishop forcibly resisted, impeded, and interfered with MPD officers.

Bishop resisted an MPD officer's attempt to move her and grabbed the officer's baton.

Open-source video showed Davis and Bishop at the sealed doors outside the Capitol.

Bishop was interviewed on the Capitol steps and on a law enforcement vehicle, encouraging others to stay inside.

Bishop stated, "this is our one chance" and expressed willingness to re-enter the building.

Remember, these fun-loving sweethearts might not have done anything illegal. As the Department of Justice points out on its website, "A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law." And as Marjorie Taylor Greene would say, they are probably FBI plants sent there by George Soros and the Lizard People to make the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers look bad.