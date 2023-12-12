Florida's Sarasota School Board has voted for Bridget Ziegler, co-founder of the hate group Moms for Liberty, to resign from the board. The vote was 4–1, with the shameless Ziegler being the one opposing vote.
This comes while her husband Christian Ziegler — Florida's Republican Party chairman — is under investigation for an accusation made after the couple's three-way sex party went awry and he was accused of rape and sexual battery.
Some board members wanted to send a letter to Ron DeSantis urging him to kick her off the board. But lucky for the governor, who is so clueless he endorsed Ziegler, the idea to write him a letter didn't move forward.
From NBC News:
The move, which passed on a 4-1 vote with Bridget Ziegler in opposition, is nonbinding, but it was a significant bipartisan showing against Ziegler, a high-profile conservative activist. …
The Zieglers were allegedly planning to have a consensual sexual encounter with the alleged victim, whom the couple have known for 20 years. The woman tried to cancel once she was informed that Bridget would not be participating, but Christian still went to the woman's apartment and then raped her, according to a search warrant affidavit that was first reported by the Florida Center for Government Accountability and shared with NBC News.
Bridget Ziegler is not accused of any wrongdoing, but she has still faced backlash, including calls for her to resign from the school board. She already resigned as vice president of school board programs at the Leadership Institute, an organization that teaches conservatives to run for office.
Ziegler has also faced criticism from those who have said she is a hypocrite because she has advocated a far-right agenda that has included being publicly against the LGBTQ community — including helping craft legislation that banned the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms up until third grade. Supporters said the bill was about parental empowerment, while opponents dubbed it "Don't Say Gay."