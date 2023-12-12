Florida's Sarasota School Board has voted for Bridget Ziegler, co-founder of the hate group Moms for Liberty, to resign from the board. The vote was 4–1, with the shameless Ziegler being the one opposing vote.

This comes while her husband Christian Ziegler — Florida's Republican Party chairman — is under investigation for an accusation made after the couple's three-way sex party went awry and he was accused of rape and sexual battery.

Some board members wanted to send a letter to Ron DeSantis urging him to kick her off the board. But lucky for the governor, who is so clueless he endorsed Ziegler, the idea to write him a letter didn't move forward.

From NBC News: