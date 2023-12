Turkish lawmaker Hasan Bitmez, 53, gave a passionate speech against Israel to the Turkish National Assembly on Tuesday, declaring that the country will "suffer the wrath of Allah." Just as he finished, Bitmez had a heat attack and dropped on the Parliament floor. Video below.

Bitmez is currently in critical condition. the New York Post reports that members of Turkey's Justice and Development Party blamed his "condition on 'God's wrath,' according to minutes from the session."