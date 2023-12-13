Lennie Simo, aka "Lenstrumental" performs "pen tapping on another level"

Here's a talent I've never seen before—pen tapping. And I think I might have found the best. Meet Lawrence, Massachusetts- based Lennie Simo, who goes by "Lenstrumental" on social media, where he describes his artful music as "Pen Tapping on Another Level." 

He doesn't just use pens to make music—he also incorporates other pieces of office equipment and furniture, as well as his own body, including his arms, mouth, fingers, elbows, and more. His most recent TikTok is this very cool "pen tap cover" of Pillow Talk by Meek Mill and Rick Ross. 

For more of his impressive work, follow him on TikTok or Instagram.

Always gotta drop a freestyle at @jbs_corp when I file my taxes 💪🏾🔥 #foryoupage #fyp #pentapping

Pillow talk by @Meek Mill and Rick Ross pen tap cover 🔥🔥 #foryoupage #fyp #pentapping #meekmill #rickross

Always ready to perform anytime, anywhere. Heres a freestyle I dropped at my dentist appointment 💪🏾🔥 #foryoupage #fyp #pentapping

