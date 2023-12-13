Tesla recalls nearly every car it has sold in America

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration probe has resulted in a recall of nearly all Teslas on US roads.

Tesla is recalling almost two million of its EVs to update the "Autopilot" "full self-driving" system, which is neither an autopilot nor full self-driving. Having analyzed nearly 1000 crashes that occurred with "Autopilot" engaged, the NHTSA is concerned about the system and how people use it. As the updates are software, Tesla can do this over the air and will notify its customers via mail.

CNN:

The recall comes two days after a detailed investigation was published by the Washington Post that found at least eight serious accidents, including some fatalities, in which the the Autopilot feature should not have been engaged in the first place. Tesla's owners manuals say: "Autosteer is intended for use only on highways and limited-access roads with a fully attentive driver." But the company has pushed the idea that its driver assist features allow the cars to safely make most driving decisions even away from those roads. A NHTSA investigation, however, has found numerous accidents over the past several years that suggest that these features do not live up to their names of Autopilot and Full Self Driving.

Tesla claims a first amendment right to call its dangerous and not full self-driving software by the names it does.