Trailer for A24's movie about the coming U.S. civil war

Civil war and the collapse of the American republic: when kids discuss it on social media, it's cause for panic and political writhing about whether the First Amendment needs new limits. When A24 produces it on a $100m budget with Alex Garland in the director's chair, it's in theaters and IMAX!

It looks like it was thought up on a bed shaped like a race car, with Texas and California joining to form "The Western Forces" in rebellion. But maybe there's some clever or comic quality to it all not present in the trailer. Which there might be, because President Ron Swanson is irreducibly wonderful.