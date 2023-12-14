The Donald Trump campaign is now conflating Trump and God, warning a MAGA crowd at a rally in Iowa last night that if you go against the Republican frontrunner, you are rebelling against God. And, as the headlining pastor put it, "there will be retribution against all" who "rebel against the authority."

"Let's not lose sight that this election is part of a spiritual battle. There are demonic forces at play. But I want to remind those who have fallen prey to the leadership of such demons…this is the warning: The authorities that exist have been established by God," he said to the cheering MAGA flock.

"Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted. And those who do so will bring judgement on themselves. And judgement is coming," the pastor continued. "When Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the United States, there will be retribution against all those who have promoted evil in this country." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

As one commenter to the clip put it: "There's a demon alright and he grabs pussies, doesn't pay his taxes, rapes women, steals classified documents and manipulates dumbasses like this one." Amen.