Elon Musk, who was forced to buy Twitter for $44 billion and is doing everything he can to make it as trustworthy as a self-driving Tesla, was corrected on his own platform today for a misleading tweet.

"Microsoft Word now scolds you if you use words that aren't 'inclusive'!" tweeted the world's saddest billionaire. He included a screenshot of a Word document with the word "insane" underlined and a pop-up that reads, "Inclusiveness – This term implies mental health bias."

However, as Twitter Community Notes users pointed out, "This feature has been available in Microsoft Word since at least 2020 and has to be turned on manually." It links to a July 2020 article in How-To Geek titledt links to a July 2020 article in How-To Geek titled "How to Check for Inclusive Language in Microsoft Word."

I don't know what he means by "Community Notes is both incorrect here." The How-To Geek article is from 2020, so his claim that Microsoft is "now" highlighting potential inclusiveness issues is misleading.

What's more, as one Twitter user points out, Twitter has similar built-in monitors that warn users about potentially insensitive tweets. Joel M. Petlin tweeted, "With all due respect, @elonmusk, isn't @X doing the same type of scolding on this platform?" He included a screenshot of an automated response from Twitter about his use of the word "moronic" in a November 26, 2023 tweet he wrote. When he tried to post the tweet, Twitter displayed a warning that read, "Most posters don't post replies like this. We're asking posters to review replies with potentially harmful or offensive language. Want to take another look before posting?"