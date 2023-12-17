There was once a time when people dressed up as Christmas trees. During Edwardian times, dressing up as a Christmas tree was a similar trend to that of people wearing ugly Christmas sweaters today. The only difference is that these Christmas tree costumes were way cooler and far more creative.

My favorite image in th series is #2, where a woman is peeking out of a little window at the top of her tree costume. These look like so much fun to recreate, I think it's time to bring this tradition back!

From Got Weird on Instagram: