Billie Eilsh was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and performed a beautiful rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." Her brother and musical partner Finneas accompanied on piano. Listen below.

The song was written in 1943 by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane and performed by the great Judy Garland the following year in the musical Meet Me in St. Louis.

From Wikipedia:

Some of the original lyrics penned by Martin were rejected before filming began. When presented with the original draft lyric, Garland, her co-star Tom Drake and director Vincente Minnelli criticized the song as depressing, and asked Martin to change the lyrics. Though he initially resisted, Martin made several changes to make the song more upbeat. For example, the lines "It may be your last / Next year we may all be living in the past" became "Let your heart be light / Next year all our troubles will be out of sight".

(via Digg)