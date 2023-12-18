"Stop it! Stop it!" DeSantis loses control to a heckler

Why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is still in the "Republican Primary" is beyond me. Maybe he and his wife were somehow using his SuperPAC to pay for their life, but it appears that one of Ron's top advisors, Jeff Roe, apparently took off after using around 1/3rd of "Never Back Downs" cash to pay his own companies. I don't know what money they could be grifting!

Given the news Jeff Roe has left the Ron DeSantis "Never Back Down" super PAC, here's from my Pay Dirt newsletter a couple weeks back showing that Roe's firms got 2 of every 3 dollars the super PAC has reported spending—$41.1 million, with millions more yet to be reported pic.twitter.com/Supzpo75jC — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) December 17, 2023

The icing on the cake was Ron losing control of his speech to a heckler. I would expect he'd have gotten some level of experience managing these situations during his lousy campaign, but nope. DeSantis is lost and just gets talked over by the heckler.

Poor Ronny Desantis. His PAC Chair fleeced him of his campaign money then split, and now this woman is heckling him in Iowa today and I think he might cry. pic.twitter.com/hBQWf4ORn9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 17, 2023

The end is near for the entire field of Republican "candidates," but Ron has been playing a losing game for months and months.

