While three teens rob a store, another thief steals their getaway car

While three armed and masked teens were robbing a business in Colorado, another robber came along and stole their getaway car. And, to add another "ironic twist," police think the getaway car might have "already been stolen."

The double robbery took place at Hi Lo Check Cashing, a business in Commerce City that saw more thieving than actual commerce Saturday morning. But without their getaway car, two of the three teens — all who were under 18 — were quickly caught by police. But the third teen, along with the carjacker who took their ride, was still on the loose as of Monday, according to USA Today.

The suspects could face felony-level charges, according to a police spokesperson via 9News.