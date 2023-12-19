Man escaped Texas prison with his mom — wearing her clothes

A 39-year-old man escaped a Texas prison with his mother on Sunday wearing a disguise — his mother's clothes.

Robert Yancy Jr., serving life without parole for child sex abuse, was able to walk right out of the Clemens Unit in the Greater Houston area while his mom, Leonor Priestle, was paying him a visit. All he had to do is slip on the black sweater she wore into the facility, along with a beanie, and voila, the two hopped into a white Nissan with another person and drove off into the sunset.

But after the sun rose the following morning, Yancy was captured after strangers recognized him, and his mother was later arrested.

From The Independent (via Yahoo News!):