Texas Lt. Gov. threatens to remove Biden from ballot after Colorado booted Trump (video)

After the Colorado Supreme Court ruled yesterday that Donald Trump was ineligible to run for president and his name would not be on the 2024 ballot, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said he'd like to do the same to President Biden.

"Maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he's been president," Patrick suggested on Fox News last night after stating with a straight face that "We believe in democracy in Texas." Uh, I'm not so sure the non-white voters, LGBTQ community, and pro-choice folks in Texas would agree. (See video below, posted by The Intellectualist).

But Patrick's suggestion most likely made sense to most Fox viewers, for in the MAGA mindset, if the propaganda machine is telling you there is no difference between an influx of immigrants crossing the border and an hours-long Capitol riot directed by an election-denying U.S. president who did nothing for hours to stop the deadly insurrection, then by gum, there is no difference.

And Patrick wasn't the only Republican to call for removing Biden from the 2024 ballot. Florida's Republican Congressional candidate, Anthony Sabatini, reacted by Xitting, "Remove Biden from the Florida ballot now!" according to Newsweek, while Republican political commentator Peachy Keenan went to X to suggest a dirty sweep: "All red states should immediately petition their courts to remove Biden from the ballot."

TX Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: After seeing what happened in Colorado…maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas?* @Acyn

pic.twitter.com/IBTrKDXTuf — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) December 20, 2023

Via Daily Beast