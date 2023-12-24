Man arrested after making off with Banksy-enhanced "Stop" sign

A new Banksy was spotted in south London and soon posted on the art collective's social media, confirming its authenticity: a stop sign with predator drones painted on it. The antiwar message was both broad and specific, and soon in the back of some guy's truck. Upset passers-by filmed the man removing and stealing the sign, though, and the suspect was soon in custody.

"Anyone who may have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call police." The suspect's arrest came after a video emerged showing a man with bolt cutters climbing on a bicycle with the help of another man to remove the artwork. In the video, a person's voice can be heard saying, "it makes me so annoyed", as the man runs away from the scene with the sign under his arm. Jasmine Ali, deputy leader of Southwark Council in the Peckham area of south London, called for the return of the artwork. "It should not have been removed and we'd like it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy's brilliant work," Ali said.

Today I learned the UK, along with many other countries, switched to US-style "STOP" signs at some point in the last 20 years or so. Here's some footage of the thief making off with it.