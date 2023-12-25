NYC mayor Eric Adams: "Pray for me to land the plane, cause there's no parachutes on this plane, we're all going down together."

Days after saying New York City was one of the world's greatest cities because you might wake up to the 9/11 attacks, mayor Eric Adams told another audience to "pray for me to land the plane, cause there's no parachutes on this plane, we're all going down together."

"I am the pilot, folks, and you are all passengers. Stop praying for me to crash the plane. Pray for me to land the plane because there's no parachutes on this plane," he said. "We're all going down together. We're going to land together, or we're going to go down together," Adams added.

He later mentioned the Landing on the Hudson too:

"To the analogy of the complexity of what could happen in this city, from planes landing on our Hudson River to all the other things — that was my comment," he said. "Those who take my comments in good faith are not going to try to turn them around … People knew what I was saying. The city is complex."

It's as if he's been told something alarming he can't stop thinking about.