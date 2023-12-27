Michigan Supreme Court declines to hear Trump eligibility case

Trump stays on the ballot in Michigan's primary.

The Michigan Supreme Court affirmed a lower court decision that the State has no right to block a political party's proposed candidate from being on the ballot, insurrectionist or not. The dissent noted that "political parties might have an obligation to ensure that proposed presidential primary candidates are eligible," but it is not the State's job to enforce it.

Detriot Free Press:

In a Wednesday order, Michigan's highest state court said it is "not persuaded that the present questions should be reviewed by this court." It refused to reconsider a mid-December decision by a three-judge state Court of Appeals panel. That ruling affirmed a lower court ruling that neither the courts nor Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson can bar former Trump from being a candidate in Michigan's Feb. 27 Republican primary. Mark Brewer, the lawyer for Michigan voters seeking to exclude Trump from the ballot and a former chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, called the decision "very disappointing but extremely narrow." If Trump becomes the Republican nominee, his clients will again challenge his eligibility for the general election ballot in November, he said.

This shouldn't serve as any natural relief to Trump. It seems a vital bit of this ruling is "primary," as it is the Party that picks those candidates. The Court doesn't find an obligation to check primary candidate credentials. The coming lawsuit over eligibility for the general election will be more interesting.