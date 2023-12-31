Queen of Denmark abdicates after 52 years on throne

Margarethe II, Queen of Denmark and Tolkien illustrator, just announced her abdication on television there. Her decision comes as a surprise, reports the BBC. Margarethe, 83, has reigned for 52 years and will step down on January 14 to be replaced by her eldest son, reigning as Frederik X.

She cited a back surgery in February 2023 as giving her thoughts about the future and decided "now is the right time" to pass the responsibility to the next generation. "In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody – also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of "ailments" increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past," she said in her remarks.

No scandal, no nonsense, no ghoul show like the one in Britain. How very constitutional!