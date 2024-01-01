Florida man shoots landscaper blowing leaves

A homeowner in northwest Miami-Dade shot a landscaper he thought was blowing leaves onto his property. Two people were 'detained' afterward but there's no word on charges.

The landscaper was working at a property across the street and the owner of P&P Auto Tire Shop became upset that the leaves were being blown onto his property, police said. An argument ensued, and the owner shot the landscaper, police said. The landscaper was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Embedded below is a local news broadcast about the incident, which adds that bystanders heard two shots. Here's some cellphone footage of medics helping the victim.



I just got back from a lovely working break in Florida! Nothing quite like walking on the beach on Christmas Day, soaking up the sun and the immanent menace.