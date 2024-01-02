Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism and antisemitism scandals

Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign today, reports The Harvard Crimson. A spokesperson for the university refused to give a reason for her decision to quit.

From The Crimson:

Gay's resignation — just six months and two days into the presidency — comes amid growing allegations of plagiarism and lasting doubts over her ability to respond to antisemitism on campus after her disastrous congressional testimony Dec. 5. Gay weathered scandal after scandal over her brief tenure, facing national backlash for her administration's response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly work.

A special university panel, which reviewed Gay's previously published work, decided that she had not committed plagiarism, but rather used "duplicative language."