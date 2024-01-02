Lauren Boebert on ditching her district: Barbra Streisand made me do it (video)

Rootin' tootin' Lauren Boebert is deserting Colorado's 3rd congressional district and will instead run in the 4th district after learning she has become a local pariah.

But rather than blame her unpopularity on the fact that her constituents have simply soured on the vaping groping MAGA hypocrite, or that opponent Adam Frisch — who lost by only 546 votes in 2022 — has been slightly ahead in recent polls, she's accusing Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds for her cowardly move.

[I]t's not just Aspen that the money is coming from. It's coming from Hollywood when you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat. When you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress," the racist Qongresswoman said on Steve Bannon's podcast before dog whistling, for good measure, that "George Soros and his dark money groups" is behind the whole thing. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)