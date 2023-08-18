No one wants to read the Tucker Carlson story

Born a rich white boy, Tucker Carlson spread lies and tanned some balls. His story will not sell as the people who believe his horseshit hate reading. Perhaps an audiobook read by the UFC joker that turned Spotify into Newsmax?

A much-hyped biography of the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has struggled to find favour with readers, a leading US publishing authority said, listing just over 3,000 copies sold in the first week of its release.

According to Publishers Weekly, Tucker by Chadwick Moore sold just 3,227 copies in its first week after publication on 1 August.

Carlson cooperated with his biographer, giving extensive interviews. Moore promised to tell Carlson's side of the story regarding his shock ejection by Fox last April, in the aftermath of a $787.5m settlement between the rightwing network and Dominion Voting Systems, regarding the broadcast of Donald Trump's election fraud lies.