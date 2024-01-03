Trump campaign brutally attacks ex-Trump worker: has "foul stench of s**t"

The rabid Trump campaign viciously attacked a former Trump campaign director, calling her a "TRAITOR!" and comparing her to the "stench of shit" after she appeared on Fox Business.

And her crime? Even though the Trump-turned-DeSantis supporter, Erin Perrine, was merely talking about what a bad job Biden was doing in the polls, she dared to call herself a "former Trump campaign communications director," provoking the Trump Team to not only brutally lash out at her, but to also issue a stern warning to Fox — and specifically, to Fox host Maria Bartiromo — for associating with her.

"Look at this grifter @ErinMPerrine trying to use her previous Trump association to get on TV," the tyrannical "Trump War Room" thugs posted this morning on X after her appearance on Mornings With Maria. "She chose to side with DeSanctimonious and nothing can ever wash that foul stench of shit off her. MAGA disowns her and anyone else that associates/works with her. TRAITOR!" (See post below.)

Welcome to the modern-day GOP, folks. If only the MAGA zombies could see what a blessing it is to be "disowned" by the cult.

Via Mediaite