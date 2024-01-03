List of Epstein associates drops

A list of people connected to wealthy sex trafficker and abuser Jeffrey Epstein was released this evening, along with many other documents, following a New York judge's order to unseal evidence from a lawsuit settled by Virginia Giuffre, one of his victims. The list includes the names of accusers, staff, witnesses and other innocent parties, but also dozens of politicians, businessmen, academics and other powerbrokers eager to get their hands on Epstein's money—and, in some cases, the women and girls under his control.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida of procuring a child for prostitution, and charged in 2019 with sex trafficking. He was found dead in his jail cell weeks later. Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend and longtime procurer, was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges.

Hundreds of pages are in the release—943, the BBC reports—and nearly 200 names are expected to be deanonymized, with those of some victims remaining redacted. Though some of the most prominent Epstein associates are widely known, including Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, the media spectacle of the list's release once again draws attention to accused and presumed misdeeds.

CNN reports that the drop includes depositions from Maxwell and Giuffre.