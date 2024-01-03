Trump's civil immunity claim runs out of steam

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has declined out-on-bail Donald J. Trump's request for an en banc hearing.

Trump's request would have resulted in the entire 12-judge panel reconsidering the decision just handed down by a 3-judge panel. Without that hearing, however, Trump's defamation suit, brought by E. Jean Carroll, will continue. Trump has already been found guilty of defaming Carroll and is poised to stand trial yet again. The goon couldn't keep his mouth shut.

A high court denied former President Donald Trump's demand to re-hear his civil immunity claim in the case of E. Jean Carroll, the former journalist he's been found liable of defaming, reported Politico's Kyle Cheney on Wednesday. Trump was seeking from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit a so-called en banc hearing, in which every judge on the circuit reconsiders the decision of a three-judge panel. The single-page ruling denying Trump's request did not elaborate or provide a detailed explanation. The former president has been claiming immunity in various cases. RawStory

Operation Delay Delay Delay seems to be coming to an end. It seems like the Supreme Court should be reluctant to hear Trump's case against the Colorado Supreme Court because this majority has been clear in their support of "states rights" for so long. Perhaps he'll actually stand trial for his crimes soon.