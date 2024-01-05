Biden bashes "loser" Trump in passionate speech: "He's despicable" (video)

An energized President Joe Biden came out swinging today, channeling his inner Dark Brandon to hammer Donald Trump — and hammer hard he did for 30 minutes straight. (See video clips below, posted by Acyn and Meidas Touch.)

From calling Trump out for being a "loser," to describing the former one-term president as "despicable" and "sick," Biden delivered a passionate campaign speech near Valley Forge that doubled as a red alert.

"The topic of my speech today is deadly serious," he said to a crowd that had been chanting Four more years! Four more years! Biden then described George Washington's mission to secure democracy in America with a scene from 1777 when the Continental Army marched to Valley Forge. "America made a vow. Never again, would we bow down to a king."

Biden segued into a description of Trump's atrocious behavior during the Capitol riots. "Trump's mob wasn't a peaceful protest, it was a violent assault. They were insurrectionists, not patriots. They weren't there to uphold the Constitution — they were there to destroy the Constitution," he said.

"Trump exhausted every legal avenue available to him to overturn the election," Biden continued. "Every one. But the legal path just took Trump back to the truth – that I had won the election, and he was a loser."

Biden also reminded the crowd how Trump and his MAGA mob joked and laughed about the home intruder who assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer. "What a sick —" Biden said about Trump, cutting himself off with clenched fists. "My God, he continued. "I think he's despicable, seriously!"

But Biden's underlying message was to sound the alarm, warning voters what's most at stake next November. "Democracy is on the ballot. Your freedom is on the ballot," he said.

"Whether democracy is still America's sacred cause is what the 2024 election is all about. The choice is clear. Donald Trump's campaign is about him, not America, not you. Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He's willing to sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power."

"You can't have a contest, can't have a contest if you see politics as an all-out war instead of a peaceful way to resolve our differences," Biden said. "All-out war is what Trump wants."

If you have half an hour, it's worth watching his full speech (last video below).

Biden: He retreated to The White House. As America was attacked from within, Donald Trump watched on TV in the private small dining room of the oval office. The entire nation watched in horror, the whole world watched in disbelief, and trump did nothing. pic.twitter.com/OTzc4QLeb0 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2024

Biden: At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the big trump lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi's skull, and echoing the same words used on January 6th, where's Nancy, and he thinks that's funny. He laughed about it. What a sick— pic.twitter.com/rG8yLrf1Hx — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2024

Biden: But the legal path just took Trump to the truth. That I won the election and he was a loser pic.twitter.com/cOg4frK104 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2024