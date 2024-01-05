False prophet Donald Trump posts insane new video: "GOD MADE TRUMP"

False prophet Donald Trump must have had a good chuckle this morning over the absurdity at what he can get away with when he posted a ludicrous video on Truth Social called "GOD MADE TRUMP." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

"On June 14th, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump," the monotone narrator begins in all seriousness. "God said, 'I need someone to wake up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state. So God made Trump."

The MAGA hoax goes on for another two minutes, with one of the most incredible segments saying, "[God said] I need someone … [to] come home hungry, have to wait until the First Lady is done with lunch with friends, then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon, and mean it. So God gave us Trump," while showing Melania stumbling out of her luncheon as if she's drunk, only to be saved by Trump, who catches her and escorts her home via a private jet.

And one of the big surprises is that Trump moonlights as a midwife, with the narrator disclosing that he was "gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild."

Other farcical lines include: "I need someone… who can make money from the tar of the sand, turn liquid to gold…" and "who will finish his 40-hour week by Tuesday at noon, but then put another 72 hours. So God made Trump," and finally, "… finish a hard-week's work by attending church on Sunday."

As one commenter responded, "God also made Hitler and Manson… not everything He makes turns out well."