Venue cancels Marjorie Taylor Greene's Jan 6th party

Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene deceptively booked a venue for a "book signing" instead planning to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the January 6th Moron's Rebellion. When the venue found out, they immediately canceled and issued a statement disavowing the Insurrectionist's Ball.

The event was set to be hosted by the Republican Party of Osceola County at the Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee. It was originally pitched to Westgate as a small book-signing event featuring Greene, without mention of Jan. 6. "Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing," Westgate Resorts said in a statement. "This event has been canceled and is no longer taking place at our resort." Greene refused to discuss the cancellation when NBC News asked her about it in Iowa, where she was doing an event for former President Donald Trump's campaign… …The event, which was first reported by NBC News, was promoted to local Republicans as an "Exclusive event with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene" at Westgate Resorts, according to an event invitation. NBC News

After seeing her phony ascension to leadership in ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy's congress evaporate, Greene is completely sidelined. Marge now spends her time campaigning for an out-on-bail real estate fraudster, hoping to be his Vice-Presidential candidate. She is running hard against Elise Stefanik, who is now attempting to cull the incoming herd of freshman congresspeople by refusing to support any who are not hardline MAGAs.

Folks seem to think the Primary race for second place is somehow there to help Trump pick a supplicant. The primary gives him a field of Republicans to bash! Riling his cultists up without attacking the morons who are likely to be in his cabinet or be his "running mate" is a big plus. He won't have to explain why he picked "bird brain" for his running mate when he's got one of these rabid morons waiting in the wings.

There seem to be two paths for these MAGA congresspeople: campaign for Trump or self-immolate. Boebert and Cawthorne have shown us one path: when left to their own devices, it seems they'll eventually grope or Venmo their way into ethical trouble the MAGAs won't forgive. I think Trump would have gained points for public grouping. However, folks who fall into line and campaign for the inglorious leader seem to find their way. Heavily gerrymandered seats also help, but even those can't save people who step out of line and play only for themselves.

Throwing a party to celebrate the anniversary of an insurrection that has seen over 270 rebels tossed in jail is pretty un-American. I am unsure how these people justify it unless their America is very different from the United States of America with that pesky Constitution.