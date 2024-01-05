Nikki Haley asserts "I had black friends growing up"

In the farce that is the "Republican Presidential Primary," Former Gov. Nikki Haley's position is improving; perhaps it is her unabashed racism.

When asked a week ago why she refuses to acknowledge slavery was the root of the US Civil War, former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley was silent. Now, Haley is claiming to understand the Black experience of racism in America because she had black friends when she was growing up.

When asked to clarify her comments on slavery, Haley again made the claim she didn't need to mention slavery as a cause of the Civil War because she felt it was a given, and then talked about her childhood growing up in South Carolina, where she claimed to understand the experience of racism in the South because she "had black friends growing up." When asked about the cause of the Civil War at a Town Hall in New Hampshire in late December, Haley failed to mention slavery stating, "I mean, I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run. The freedoms and what people couldn't do." When pressed on why she was unable to use the word "slavery" in her response, Haley dismissively replied, "What do you want me to say about slavery?" To which the questioner responded, "You answered my question, thank you." Haley is still trying to grasp a national candidacy having come up in the political world of the south where Republicans who discuss the evils of slavery and racism don't get elected. She's continuing to flounder in her attempt to balance being ready for prime time and her need to not alienate MAGA. MeidasTouch

Even Wikipedia puts it in the second sentence:

The American Civil War (April 12, 1861 – May 26, 1865; also known by other names) was a civil war in the United States between the Union[e] ("the North") and the Confederacy ("the South"), which had been formed by states that had seceded from the Union. The central cause of the war was the dispute over whether slavery would be permitted to expand into the western territories, leading to more slave states, or be prevented from doing so, which many believed would place slavery on a course of ultimate extinction.[15]

This massive fumble is happening at the same time that Haley is starting to show some measurable "surge" in the "race." The leading Republican candidate for President is an unabashed racist who has lately sunk to paraphrasing Hitler and complaining about the bloodline of America being "poisoned." Is this why Haley is starting to see some success? It is possible that DeSantis failure to push Trump out of the way by being more radical and more restrictive on the folks MAGAs want to see restricted only failed because Ron is so damn unlikeable.

This is all just a spectacle anyhow. It seems Trump will be the Republican candidate because the MAGA base remains the single most united group of Republican voters, even if everything they believe is based on lies.