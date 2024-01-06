Trump: Civil War didn't need to happen, could have been "negotiated"

At a campaign event in Iowa today, former President Donald Trump explained that the Civil War didn't have to happen. "So many mistakes were made," Trump said. "I think you could have negotiated that." Watch the clip below.

"This is something that could've been negotiated," he added. "…That was a tough one for our country…. Abraham Lincoln? If you negotiated it, you probably wouldn't even know who Abraham Lincoln was… That would've been okay…. I know it very well… I know the whole process that they went though. They just couldn't get along."

