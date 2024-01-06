Trump tells Iowans to get over school shootings

In recent comments about the shooting at Perry High School in Des Moines, Iowa, out-on-bail MAGA cult leader Donald Trump told folks we just need "to get over it."

Trump on Iowa's deadly school shooting yesterday: It's horrible but we have to get over it pic.twitter.com/8izgCBxcAl — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 5, 2024

Thoughts and prayers, proclamations over how horrible or terrible the shooting is, and now advice to just "get over" school shootings. Donald Trump is definitely not the guy who is going to help the United States end its addiction to mass shootings. It sounds like Trump is resigned to just letting them happen. Mass shootings aren't a spiritual problem, Donnie.