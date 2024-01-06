Trump tells Iowans to get over school shootings

In recent comments about the shooting at Perry High School in Des Moines, Iowa, out-on-bail MAGA cult leader Donald Trump told folks we just need "to get over it."
Thoughts and prayers, proclamations over how horrible or terrible the shooting is, and now advice to just "get over" school shootings. Donald Trump is definitely not the guy who is going to help the United States end its addiction to mass shootings. It sounds like Trump is resigned to just letting them happen. Mass shootings aren't a spiritual problem, Donnie.
A DAY AFTER a gunman killed a sixth grade student and wounded five other people at Perry High School northwest of Des Moines, Donald Trump returned to the state at a campaign event and told residents that they "have to get over it."
During his speech at Sioux Center, Iowa, the former president gave his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families, emphasizing that "we're really with you as much as anybody can be." After stating the tragedy was "terrible" and "horrible," Trump insisted: "We have to get over it. We have to move forward. We have to move forward…
…Last April, Trump called school shootings a "spiritual problem" and not a "gun problem" during a National Rifle Association (NRA) — four days after a gunman killed five people in a Louisville, Kentucky, bank, and two weeks after a shooter killed six people, including three children, at a school in Nashville. After learning that the Nashville shooter was transgender, Trump and his allies pivoted to attacking medical care for transgender individuals, and during his NRA speech, the former president bashed Democrats for pushing for gun control.Rollingstone