Florida GOP ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler amidst rape allegations

Christian Ziegler is likely very confused at this point. Today, the Republican Party of Florida voted to remove him as the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, citing the rape and voyeurism allegations he's facing.

It probably doesn't feel fair to Ziegler. After all, the overwhelming GOP favorite, Donald "Grab-em-by-the-pussy" Trump has been found liable for sexual assault and has been "accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, including non-consensual kissing or groping, by at least 25 women since the 1970s," according to Wikipedia.

According to NBC News, "The move was widely expected after news broke last month that the Sarasota County Police Department was investigating allegations that Ziegler had raped a woman with whom he and his wife, Bridget, had had a previous sexual encounter."

Christian Ziegler's probably got The Coasters' 1959 hit song, "Charlie Brown," on repeat play, singing along to the lyrics, "Why's everybody always pickin' on me?"