LG showed off its transparent OLED TV in Vegas over the weekend in anticipation of this week's Consumer Electronics Show there. Below, CNET's David Katzmaier plays around with it. Prototypes have been around for a few years, but the 77" model will "soon" be turning up at Best Buys.

The future is here! As one of those things that everyone talks about like it's for people's homes but is really for showing ads in malls, signage, "media labs", fancy museum exhibits, austere corporate lobbies, etc.