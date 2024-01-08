Puzzle: what Presidential candidate does this household support?

Take a look at Ford Fisher's video he shot while driving past a house in Maryland. If you pay close attention to the campaign signs, flags, and other paraphernalia visible in the video, you can find clues indicating which Presidential candidate the occupant supports.

Here are some facts about the upcoming election which may or may not help you solve this puzzle:

In 2020, Joe Biden won the Presidential election, with 65.36% of Marylanders voting for him. Trump received 32.15% of the vote.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, including non-consensual kissing or groping, by at least 25 women since the 1970s.