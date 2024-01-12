DeSantis stuns everyone by telling the truth about Fox and Trump (video)

The adage, "even a broken clock is right twice a day," comes to mind here. Ron DeSantis, the Presidential candidate chiefly known for surliness and making stuff up to conform to his fantasy world, stood in a snowy field in Iowa today and did something shocking — he told the truth.

"[Trump's] got basically a praetorian guard of the conservative media, Fox News, the websites, all this stuff," he said. "They don't hold them accountable because they're worried about losing viewers, and they don't want to have the ratings go down. That's just the reality. That's just the truth. I'm not complaining about it. I'd rather that not be the case, but that's just, I think, an objective reality."

With his poll numbers dropping like a rock, DeSantis is desperate to try anything, even being honest for once.