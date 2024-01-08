Stefanik's "hostage" claim baffles Capitol police

MAGA Congressperson Elise Stefanik had quite a weekend, refusing to say she'll certify the election if her treasured Donald Trump loses and then making a straight-up traitorous statement about convicted January 6th insurrectionists. Stefanik claims the insurrectionists are "hostages" and not "traitors."

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who stood with the United States Capitol Police against the insurrectionists on January 6th, finds Representative Stefanik's' comments baffling and "disgraceful."

Speaking to MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan on the final night of his Sunday show, Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said that making things up like the "hostages" comment is crazy, given they are people who have been convicted in court. He referenced Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who parroted Donald Trump's talking points to "Meet the Press" on Sunday, claiming those in prison were "hostages." Even former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called her "disgraceful." "When you hear Elise Stefanik, a member of the House GOP leadership, talking about people that attacked you and former colleagues as hostages, what are you and the former colleagues who are still in the force, still protecting people like Stefanik? You guys are protecting people who are protecting the people that attacked you!" Hasan said. Gonell called it "insane." RawStory

Stefanik really wants to be Trump's Vice-President.