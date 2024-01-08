Trump plays stupid to judge: He didn't know overturning election was a crime

After Donald Trump tried and failed last month to use First Amendment rights to dismiss the election crimes lawsuit against him, the desperate 2020 loser is now hoping his stupidity will save him in his Georgia case.

In a court filing dated today, Trump claims that the Georgia court case — in which he is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election — should be dropped, because he "lacked fair notice" that overturning an election was criminal.

"Our country has a longstanding tradition of forceful political advocacy regarding widespread allegations of fraud and irregularities in a long list of Presidential elections throughout our history," the filing begins. "Therefore, President Trump lacked fair notice that his advocacy in the instance of the 2020 Presidential Election could be criminalized."

"President Trump, like all citizens, is entitled to have fair warning as to where the line is drawn which separates permissible activity from that which is allegedly criminal," the document continues.

Trump's filing then cites the 14th Amendment — ironically, as Mediaite points out, the same Amendment that Colorado and Maine used to justify their decision to kick Trump off the ballot — stating, "The Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides that no State shall 'make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.' Due process ensures that citizens understand the proverbial line which must be crossed before actions become criminal."

In other words, nobody told Trump that he wasn't supposed to pressure Georgia officials to "find" more votes. And nobody told Trump that it was wrong to first fire up his MAGA mob by dishonestly telling them the election was stolen and then ordering the same mob to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell." Nobody told the former twice-impeached, one-term president not to hide out for hours while said mob attacked Capitol police, threatened to hang former Vice President Mike Pence, forced Congress members to run for their lives, and destroyed the Capitol building. By gum, nobody told the former game show host that attempting to overthrow the U.S. government was illegal.