Hypocrisy expert Jim "Gym" Jordan explains the seriousness of a Congressional subpoena

He dodged their subpoena when the January 6th committee wanted to talk to gerrymandered-into-relevance Congressperson Jim Jordan. Now, Jordan is lecturing others on the seriousness of receiving a subpoena and the harsh consequences that await people who ignore them.

It really can be hard to watch our political system. Jim Jordan is a POS that shouldn't have a seat in Congress. Just look at the irregular shape of his gerrymandered district! Jordan is undoubtedly a fine example of today's Republican: use the law to hurt others and ignore it when it applies to you.

Jim Jordan says failing to comply with a congressional subpoena is serious stuff pic.twitter.com/nsu4mEEdhX — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2024

Jordan has no respect for the rule of law.