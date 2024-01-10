Marjorie Taylor Greene is Congress' "porn expert"

Today, Congressperson Jaime Raskin pointed out that Representative Greene is Congress' resident "porn expert."

Marjorie Taylor Greene famously entered naked pictures stolen from Hunter Biden's laptop into the Congressional Record. Today, after the President's son enraged Greene by not voluntarily sticking around to hear her bullshit, Greene wanted to enter again something previously undisclosed to the rest of the committee membership into the record. Maryland's Jaime Raskin, however, was suspicious of Georgia's rotten peach and wanted to be sure she didn't go the revenge porn route again.

Raskin: The minority's not provided a copy of the material. For the record, in the past, she's displayed pornography. Are pornographic photos allowed to be displayed in this committee room, Mr. Chairman?

Greene: It's not pornography.

Raskin: Okay. Well, you're the expert.

Greene: I'm not an expert.

Unidentified: Seems like it.