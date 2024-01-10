NASA won't be sending humans to moon again until at least 2026

NASA's Artemis III mission, which will be its first to send humans to the moon in half a century, is delayed to 2026 at the earliest.

NASA will now target September 2025 for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission around the Moon, and September 2026 for Artemis III, which is planned to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole. Artemis IV, the first mission to the Gateway lunar space station, remains on track for 2028.

"We are returning to the Moon in a way we never have before, and the safety of our astronauts is NASA's top priority as we prepare for future Artemis missions," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is quoted in a press release. "We've learned a lot since Artemis I, and the success of these early missions relies on our commercial and international partnerships to further our reach and understanding of humanity's place in our solar system. Artemis represents what we can accomplish as a nation – and as a global coalition. When we set our sights on what is hard, together, we can achieve what is great."

Permanent settlement is a far-off goal. Console yourself with the classic footage.