The Incredible Hulk was recently hired to liven up a four-year-old child's birthday party in Brazil. Unfortunately, the Hulk's grant entrance was foiled by the dastardly door's threshold. Video below.

The child closest to the big green guy squealed with delight at his mishap. Meanwhile, at least two children ran off in fear. Meanwhile, the Amazing Spider-Man just looked on, unable or unwilling to intervene.

(via CNN)