Man tunnels his way into car dealership in "Shawshank Burglary" attempt

A 35-year-old gentleman in Virginia broke into a used car dealership, and when he didn't see what he wanted, tunneled his way into another car dealership next door. (See his handiwork in video below, posted by WUSA9.)

And after crawling through the adjoining walls from one dealership to another, he grabbed a set of car keys, along with a company hat and pen. But before he could take off with his new vehicle and swag, an alarm gave him away.

And unfortunately for him, the police who showed up didn't buy his story that he had been hired to do some drywalling.

In fact, after arresting him, police now jokingly refer to the case as the Shawshank Burglary. Of course, this is a nod to the prison-escape film Shawshank Redemption (based on a Stephen King novella) in which protagonist Andy Dufresne dug a tunnel and posed as a professional to free himself from Shawshank State Penitentiary.

From Stafford County Sheriff's Office: