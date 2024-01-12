Capcom adds DRM to old games, causing new problems for customers

Capcom is reportedly adding retroactive digital rights-management features to its old titles via online storefronts, much to the chagrin of owners who say the software is slowing down the games and making them buggy. The company making the software, Enigma, has publicly responded to complaints by accusing those making them of piracy and cheating.

Following comments posted by Resident Evil Revelations players on Steam's forums, Enigma, the creator of the DRM software allegedly added to the game, responded to a question on its own forums.

"Capcom has implemented your product on their back catalogue of games and it's causing performance drops, crashes, and has broken many popular mods people use to make these games run better," one user, 'JohnMatthias,' wrote on the Enigma site. "You should be aware that there is likely a huge negative PR storm coming your way and possibly offer Capcom advice on how to implement your product properly as you've angered a lot of people."

"Curious, what action do you need from us?," an Enigma representative states in a now-deleted reply. "And why do you blame us that someone uses our software? Someone uses, we do not push to use it. What is our guilt you think? And why are you so sure that all that you reported belongs to our software? Maybe you are so angered because you can't use the cheats any more?"